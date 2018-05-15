DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Iquant and HitBTC. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $78,441.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00765953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00149486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00093193 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,485,837 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

