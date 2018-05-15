Dignity (DTY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,100 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.89) to GBX 1,100 ($14.92) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dignity in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Dignity stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($17.06) on Monday. Dignity has a 52-week low of GBX 734.92 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,777 ($37.67).

Dignity (LON:DTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 128.30 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 124.40 ($1.69) by GBX 3.90 ($0.05). The firm had revenue of £324 million for the quarter. Dignity had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 593.43%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.74 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Dignity’s previous dividend of $8.64. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

In other news, insider Mike McCollum bought 35,178 shares of Dignity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.43) per share, with a total value of £348,262.20 ($472,412.10).

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre?arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

