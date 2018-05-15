DigixDAO Price Hits $203.86 on Major Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $203.86 or 0.02330000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $407.72 million and $2.16 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004237 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00773796 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00058337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00148800 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00162027 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitbns, IDEX, Liqui and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

