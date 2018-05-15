Digital Realty (DLR) Position Trimmed by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Digital Realty worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,182,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,785,000 after acquiring an additional 238,690 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Digital Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,957,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,148,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,657,000 after acquiring an additional 115,632 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 975,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 77,850 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Digital Realty has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.02.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.30 million. equities analysts predict that Digital Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Digital Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Digital Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of Digital Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

