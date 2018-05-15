Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.48, reaching $13.96, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 28,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $15.76.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.81% and a negative net margin of 2,637.15%. research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

