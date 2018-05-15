Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Sunday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Diana Shipping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 272.83%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 804.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

