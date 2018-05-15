Diana Containerships (DCIX) vs. Dorian LPG (LPG) Financial Contrast

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ: DCIX) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Diana Containerships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diana Containerships and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Containerships 25.93% -21.00% -11.85% Dorian LPG -8.92% -2.29% -1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diana Containerships and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diana Containerships and Dorian LPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Containerships $23.81 million 0.51 $3.81 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $167.45 million 2.37 -$1.44 million ($0.54) -13.35

Diana Containerships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorian LPG.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Diana Containerships on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships. Diana Containerships Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

