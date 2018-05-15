DHX Media Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (DHXM)

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 876,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,262. DHX Media has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. It operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television Ltd., and Copyright Promotions Licensing Group.

