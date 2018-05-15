DEW (DEW) Price Down 16.7% This Week

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, DEW has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One DEW token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00009083 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE. DEW has a market cap of $79.96 million and $349,136.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEW alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00759312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00092418 BTC.

DEW Profile

DEW launched on November 27th, 2017. DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEW is www.dew.one

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.