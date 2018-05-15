Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €36.00 ($42.86) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank set a €43.50 ($51.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €33.30 ($39.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.74 ($48.50).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen traded down €0.26 ($0.31), hitting €39.78 ($47.36), during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 454,698 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($36.29) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($45.35).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.