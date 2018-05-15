Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 241,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics opened at $9.16 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Piper Jaffray reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.