Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) by 353.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of TWO Rivers Bancorp worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Bollerman purchased 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $48,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,255 shares of company stock worth $72,483 in the last three months. 16.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TWO Rivers Bancorp opened at $17.15 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 million. analysts forecast that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TWO Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TWO Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

