Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 48,131 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 328.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Napco Security Technologies worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 5.76. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

