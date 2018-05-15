DeltaCredits (DCRE) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. DeltaCredits has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $29.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaCredits has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaCredits alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00159909 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012255 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00024423 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DeltaCredits Coin Profile

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.