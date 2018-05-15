Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

