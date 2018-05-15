Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 319,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 588,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,950 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 274,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 110,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.24.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,709,525.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines opened at $52.09 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.