Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.61 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.78%. analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 262,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

