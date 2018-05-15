DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Teradata (TDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Teradata (NYSE:TDC) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,463 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,211,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $2,449,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $4,945,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. Teradata has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.95 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Teradata declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $310.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 52,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,776.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $313,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

