DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,901 Shares of D. R. Horton (DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,053,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,197,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,199,000 after acquiring an additional 541,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,906,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $56.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In related news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 10,523 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $474,166.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 10,244 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $432,604.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,418,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,983,483.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,266. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

