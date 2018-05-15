DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 15,000 Shares of BWX Technologies (BWXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,560.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,790. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies opened at $67.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.20 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 9.24%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

