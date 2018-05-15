Dean Foods (DF) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Dean Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

NYSE:DF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $956.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dean Foods by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 413,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.