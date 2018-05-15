DDR Corp. (DDR) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DDR were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in DDR by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. DDR Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DDR shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 18th.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that DDR Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDR. ValuEngine lowered DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DDR from $8.50 to $7.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on DDR from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto bought 1,245,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $9,444,240.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,633,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,058,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,913,043 shares of company stock worth $58,491,908 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

