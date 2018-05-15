DDR Corp. (DDR) Director Alexander Otto Acquires 690,632 Shares

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) Director Alexander Otto bought 690,632 shares of DDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $5,131,395.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Alexander Otto purchased 374,157 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,794,952.79.

On Monday, May 7th, Alexander Otto purchased 341,225 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,652.75.

On Friday, May 4th, Alexander Otto purchased 246,662 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,793,232.74.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Alexander Otto purchased 662,341 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,972.25.

On Monday, April 30th, Alexander Otto purchased 552,067 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,030,089.10.

On Friday, April 27th, Alexander Otto purchased 708,936 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,274,483.84.

On Monday, April 2nd, Alexander Otto purchased 711,616 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,201,912.96.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Alexander Otto purchased 377,331 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,731,876.44.

On Monday, March 26th, Alexander Otto purchased 350,933 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,449,512.34.

On Friday, March 23rd, Alexander Otto purchased 990,275 shares of DDR stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,892,314.00.

Shares of DDR traded down $0.15, hitting $7.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. DDR Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

DDR’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 18th.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. DDR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that DDR Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is 64.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DDR by 151.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,668 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DDR during the first quarter worth about $38,012,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,900 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in DDR during the fourth quarter worth about $19,733,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 1,347.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,682 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of DDR in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

