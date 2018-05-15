David C. Drummond Sells 5,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total transaction of $6,297,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,175,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphabet traded down $20.97, reaching $1,079.23, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,436. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,073.98 and a 52 week high of $1,093.10. The company has a market cap of $763.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

