Daryl R. Miller Sells 11,930 Shares of Lantronix (LTRX) Stock

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Daryl R. Miller sold 11,930 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $27,319.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,302 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,320. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of -0.13. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

