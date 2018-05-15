Darsek Achieves Market Cap of $200,640.00 (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Darsek has a total market capitalization of $200,640.00 and $126.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darsek coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00078958 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00553505 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006426 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00094011 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030817 BTC.

Darsek Coin Profile

Darsek (KED) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. Darsek’s total supply is 20,423,459 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darsek should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

