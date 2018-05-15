Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Quality Care Properties (QCP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quality Care Properties were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 19,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Quality Care Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Care Properties alerts:

Quality Care Properties opened at $20.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quality Care Properties has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

QCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quality Care Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quality Care Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Quality Care Properties Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Care Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Care Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.