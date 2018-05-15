Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 16,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,410,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $674,036.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,930. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.