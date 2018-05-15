Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,191,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial opened at $48.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

