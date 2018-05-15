DA Davidson Cuts Coty (COTY) Price Target to $15.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $19.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Coty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $15.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Consumer Edge upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.68.

COTY opened at $14.15 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $84,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 287,558,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,695,644.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

