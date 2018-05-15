D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in CryoPort Inc. (CYRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in CryoPort Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.57% of CryoPort worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. CryoPort Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.70.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $287,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.