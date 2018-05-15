D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands opened at $221.82 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $220.75 and a twelve month high of $221.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.77.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Stenzel sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,797,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,269 shares of company stock worth $8,048,757. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.