D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,991 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 108,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,518,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Santander cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

