Cytokinetics (CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report sales of $5.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $24.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $25.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $97.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $245.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 99.50% and a negative net margin of 172.27%.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Cytokinetics opened at $9.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $482.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,911.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 393,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 977,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,721,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

