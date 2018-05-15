CyrusOne (CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $566,256.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne opened at $54.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

