CynergisTek (CTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of CynergisTek opened at $4.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CynergisTek by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTEK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of CynergisTek in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on CynergisTek in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CynergisTek from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

