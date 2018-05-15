CyberCoin (CC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One CyberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CyberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00078636 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00553842 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006397 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00093764 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010877 BTC.

About CyberCoin

CyberCoin (CRYPTO:CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. CyberCoin’s official website is www.cybercoin.space

CyberCoin Coin Trading

CyberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

