CVS Health (CVS) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of CVS Health worth $184,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 330.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health opened at $66.82 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

