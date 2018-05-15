Cubic (CUB) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cubic in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cubic from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of Cubic opened at $69.35 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.25 million. Cubic had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 3,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $213,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,333,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cubic by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 240,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 194,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,569,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

