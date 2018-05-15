Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.86 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Cube has a market cap of $60.86 million and $1.95 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022938 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00759312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00149184 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00092418 BTC.

About Cube

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,274,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

