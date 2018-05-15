CryoPort Inc. (CYRX) Receives $11.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CryoPort Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort traded down $0.12, reaching $9.71, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 170,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,074. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.71.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $287,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.