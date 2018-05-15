Crown (CRW) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Crown has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00014715 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. Crown has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $88,741.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,355.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.34 or 0.15542900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00185633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00024721 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.01478040 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 18,422,568 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

