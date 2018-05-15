Crown Advisors Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Amyris Biotechnologies (AMRS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Amyris Biotechnologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 95,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $622,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amyris Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Amyris Biotechnologies opened at $6.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Amyris Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Amyris Biotechnologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Biotechnologies Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

