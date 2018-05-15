Critical Review: Yelp (YELP) vs. YogaWorks (YOGA)

YogaWorks (NASDAQ: YOGA) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get YogaWorks alerts:

This table compares YogaWorks and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks -42.99% -45.68% -33.57% Yelp 17.80% 0.47% 0.42%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YogaWorks and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Yelp 2 12 12 0 2.38

YogaWorks presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 147.05%. Yelp has a consensus price target of $45.09, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given YogaWorks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe YogaWorks is more favorable than Yelp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $54.51 million 0.68 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Yelp $846.81 million 4.27 $152.85 million $0.07 618.57

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of YogaWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats YogaWorks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Nowait, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.