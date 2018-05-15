Critical Review: PC-Tel (PCTI) & Nokia (NOK)

PC-Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get PC-Tel alerts:

PC-Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nokia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PC-Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nokia pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

84.4% of PC-Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC-Tel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PC-Tel and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC-Tel 3.32% 1.44% 1.25% Nokia -5.21% 10.56% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PC-Tel and Nokia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC-Tel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nokia 1 8 6 0 2.33

PC-Tel currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Nokia has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential downside of 12.08%. Given PC-Tel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PC-Tel is more favorable than Nokia.

Risk & Volatility

PC-Tel has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC-Tel and Nokia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC-Tel $91.44 million 1.46 $3.82 million $0.10 73.20 Nokia $26.15 billion 1.36 -$1.69 billion $0.37 17.03

PC-Tel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia. Nokia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC-Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PC-Tel beats Nokia on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC-Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for PC-Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC-Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.