Critical Review: INTL FCStone (INTL) versus CME Group (CME)

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CME Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. INTL FCStone does not pay a dividend. CME Group pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.02% 5.62% 0.39% CME Group 111.45% 8.48% 2.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INTL FCStone and CME Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $29.42 billion 0.03 $6.40 million N/A N/A CME Group $3.64 billion 15.00 $4.06 billion $4.77 33.76

CME Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for INTL FCStone and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

CME Group has a consensus price target of $164.46, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CME Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CME Group beats INTL FCStone on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTL FCStone

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

