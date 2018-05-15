Critical Contrast: Yandex (YNDX) versus Its Competitors

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Yandex to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Yandex alerts:

67.8% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yandex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 10.30% 15.28% 10.61% Yandex Competitors -407.71% -69.65% -29.29%

Volatility & Risk

Yandex has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $1.63 billion $152.40 million 43.04 Yandex Competitors $6.96 billion $963.53 million 41.88

Yandex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yandex. Yandex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yandex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 1 1 6 0 2.63 Yandex Competitors 519 1965 4723 238 2.63

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $39.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Yandex beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a tour aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to adapt their android phones to fit their style and fill it with content from all over the Internet. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.