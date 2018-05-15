Critical Contrast: U.S. Auto Parts (PRTS) & AutoZone (AZO)

U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ: PRTS) and AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get U.S. Auto Parts alerts:

This table compares U.S. Auto Parts and AutoZone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts 8.14% 6.57% 2.65% AutoZone 12.00% -88.86% 14.37%

U.S. Auto Parts has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoZone has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Auto Parts and AutoZone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts 0 1 0 0 2.00 AutoZone 1 9 11 1 2.55

U.S. Auto Parts currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. AutoZone has a consensus price target of $741.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Given U.S. Auto Parts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Auto Parts is more favorable than AutoZone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of U.S. Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of AutoZone shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of U.S. Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AutoZone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Auto Parts and AutoZone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts $303.37 million 0.18 $24.01 million $0.10 15.40 AutoZone $10.89 billion 1.67 $1.28 billion $43.04 15.47

AutoZone has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Auto Parts. U.S. Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoZone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AutoZone beats U.S. Auto Parts on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Auto Parts Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces. The company also sells and delivers auto parts to collision repair shops from its Chesapeake, Virginia warehouse facility; markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors; aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand; and serves consumers by operating a retail outlet store in LaSalle, Illinois. Its flagship Websites includes www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, and AutoMD.com. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, California.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps. It also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, the company provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com; and accessories, performance, and replacement parts through autoanything.com. As of December 05, 2017, it operated 5,480 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; 529 stores in Mexico; 14 stores in Brazil; and 26 Interamerican Motor Corporation branches. AutoZone, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.