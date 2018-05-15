Critical Analysis: RMR Group (RMR) and Navigant Consulting (NCI)

RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) and Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RMR Group alerts:

This table compares RMR Group and Navigant Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMR Group $271.73 million 8.97 $42.29 million $3.79 20.65 Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion 1.02 $74.95 million $1.09 21.44

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than RMR Group. RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigant Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RMR Group and Navigant Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Navigant Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00

RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.32%. Navigant Consulting has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Navigant Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than RMR Group.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Navigant Consulting does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

RMR Group has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RMR Group and Navigant Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMR Group 23.43% 10.30% 8.06% Navigant Consulting 7.29% 7.95% 4.91%

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats RMR Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. This segment helps clients respond to market legislative changes, such as the shift to an outcome and value-based reimbursements model, ongoing industry consolidation and reorganization, Medicaid expansion, the implementation of a new electronic health records system, and product planning and commercialization expertise. The Energy segment provides advisory services to utilities, governmental agencies, manufacturers, and investors. This segment offers its clients with advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response, and grid modernization, as well as various benchmarking and research services. The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative, and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry, including financial and insurance institutions. This segment also offers anti-corruption solutions and anti-money laundering consulting, litigation support, and tax compliance and valuation services. The Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology segment provides professional services, including accounting, regulatory, construction, and computer forensic, as well as valuation and economic analysis. Navigant Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.