Critical Analysis: HeidelbergCement (HDELY) & Eagle Materials (EXP)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS: HDELY) and Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HeidelbergCement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Eagle Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HeidelbergCement and Eagle Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeidelbergCement 0 2 6 0 2.75 Eagle Materials 0 3 4 0 2.57

Eagle Materials has a consensus price target of $130.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Eagle Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than HeidelbergCement.

Dividends

HeidelbergCement pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. HeidelbergCement pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Materials pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

HeidelbergCement has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Materials has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Eagle Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeidelbergCement $19.50 billion 0.96 $1.04 billion $1.26 15.00 Eagle Materials $1.21 billion 4.35 $198.21 million $4.23 25.59

HeidelbergCement has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Materials. HeidelbergCement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HeidelbergCement and Eagle Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeidelbergCement 5.31% 6.09% 2.83% Eagle Materials 18.53% 18.66% 10.57%

Summary

Eagle Materials beats HeidelbergCement on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Cement segment is involved in the mining of limestone; and manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, as well as specialty oil well cement. The Gypsum Wallboard segment engages in the mining of gypsum; and manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboard used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. The Recycled Paperboard manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard manufacturers and other industrial users. This segment also offers containerboard grades, lightweight packaging grades, and recycled industrial paperboard grades. The Concrete and Aggregates segment is involved in the sale of readymix concrete; and mining, extraction, production, and sale of crushed stone, sand, and gravel, as well as lightweight aggregates, such as expanded clays and shales. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment engages in the mining and sale of sand used in hydraulic fracturing. Eagle Materials Inc.'s products are primarily used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build; and expand and repair roads and highways, as well as in oil and natural gas extraction. The company formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

